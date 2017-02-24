Google Messenger is now Android Messages

Google has updated its Messenger app, changing its name to Android Messages.

Its new features include the new name, bug fixes and stability improvements, and a simpler sign-up for enhanced features on supported carriers.

“Android Messages makes it easy to communicate with anyone by using SMS, MMS, and more,” said Google.

The app’s core features remain largely the same, offering users:

Text, image, audio, and video sharing with contacts or groups.

On supported carriers, send messages over Wi-Fi or your data network.

Block people you don’t want to hear from, and archive messages.

Android Messages is supported on devices running Android 4.1 and above.

Now read: Cellebrite can now unlock most iPhones