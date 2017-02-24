Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge best phone in South Africa – Product of the Year

Samsung has won multiple 2017 Product of the Year awards in the technology category.

Product of the Year claims to be South Africa’s largest independent consumer survey, is conducted by Nielsen, and is based on responses from 5,000 consumer households.

To enter, brands must submit their products for inclusion. Entrance is free, but winners must pay to use the Product of the Year award logo for 12 months.

The technology categories and their winners are as follows:

Television – Samsung SUHD TV

Home Appliances – Hisense Ice Maker Refrigerator

Mobile Phones – Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Wearables – Samsung Gear VR

