LG X Power2 smartphone – massive battery promises whole weekend of no charging

LG has unveiled its “X Power2” smartphone, designed for users who “seek large battery capacities and big screens”.

“The LG X Power2 features a 4,500mAh battery to meet the demands of customers who frequently use power-hungry applications and games, and enjoy viewing multimedia content,” said LG.

The phone was designed “to operate for an entire weekend without recharging”.

“Fully charged, the LG X Power2 can playback videos continuously for approximately 15 hours, provide navigational directions for about 14 hours, or surf the web for around 18 hours.”

The device can be fully charged in two hours, and has the largest battery capacity in LG’s smartphone line-up.

LG is set to announce pricing before the device goes on sale in March.

LG X Power2 Dimensions 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 164g Display 5.5-inch HD OS Android 7.0 Storage 16GB (MicroSD 2TB) RAM 2GB CPU 1.5GHz Octa-core Camera 13MP Front / 5MP Rear Battery 4,500mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Network LTE, 3G, 2G

