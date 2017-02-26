BlackBerry reveals KeyOne smartphone with physical keyboard

BlackBerry has unveiled its KeyOne smartphone, which features a physical keyboard and an Android 7.1 operating system.

The company launched its new device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The device was previously code-named “Mercury”, and uses a touch-sensitive keyboard which allows the user to navigate the system without touching the screen.

The KeyOne includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP primary camera, a 3,505mAh battery, and 32GB of storage with a microSD card slot.

The physical keyboard rests below the KeyOne’s 1,620 x 1,080 display, and includes numerous features like predictive text flick typing.

The BlackBerry KeyOne will be available internationally from April 2017 at a price of $549.