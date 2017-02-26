Nokia 6 going global

26 February 2017

Nokia and HMD Global announced that the Nokia 6 Android smartphone is going global, along with a special edition Nokia 6 Arte Black.

The companies said the phone “embraces much-loved Nokia phone hallmarks of quality, superior craftsmanship, and relentless focus on the consumer experience”.

The Nokia 6 is made from a single block of 6000-series aluminium and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Processing is taken care of by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 4GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 64GB.

The device runs Android 7.0, and features 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

The standard Nokia 6 will retail for 229 Euros, while the Nokia 6 Arte Black will cost 299 Euros.

The Nokia 6 and Nokia 6 Arte Black will be available globally in the second quarter of the year.

Nokia 6
OS Android 7.0
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm
Display 5.5-inch Full HD
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB / MicroSD 128GB
Cameras Rear: 16MP / Front: 8MP
Ports Micro USB
Networks GSM, FDD LTE, TDD LTE (LTE Cat. 4)
Battery 3,000mAh

