Nokia 6 going global

Nokia and HMD Global announced that the Nokia 6 Android smartphone is going global, along with a special edition Nokia 6 Arte Black.
The companies said the phone “embraces much-loved Nokia phone hallmarks of quality, superior craftsmanship, and relentless focus on the consumer experience”.
The Nokia 6 is made from a single block of 6000-series aluminium and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass.
Processing is taken care of by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 4GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 64GB.
The device runs Android 7.0, and features 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras.
The standard Nokia 6 will retail for 229 Euros, while the Nokia 6 Arte Black will cost 299 Euros.
The Nokia 6 and Nokia 6 Arte Black will be available globally in the second quarter of the year.
|
Nokia 6
|OS
|Android 7.0
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / MicroSD 128GB
|Cameras
|Rear: 16MP / Front: 8MP
|Ports
|Micro USB
|Networks
|GSM, FDD LTE, TDD LTE (LTE Cat. 4)
|Battery
|3,000mAh
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.