Nokia 6 going global

Nokia and HMD Global announced that the Nokia 6 Android smartphone is going global, along with a special edition Nokia 6 Arte Black.

The companies said the phone “embraces much-loved Nokia phone hallmarks of quality, superior craftsmanship, and relentless focus on the consumer experience”.

The Nokia 6 is made from a single block of 6000-series aluminium and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Processing is taken care of by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 4GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 64GB.

The device runs Android 7.0, and features 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

The standard Nokia 6 will retail for 229 Euros, while the Nokia 6 Arte Black will cost 299 Euros.

The Nokia 6 and Nokia 6 Arte Black will be available globally in the second quarter of the year.