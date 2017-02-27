Sony reveals Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with ultra-advanced camera

27 February 2017

Sony has launched its Xperia XZ Premium smartphone, which features a super-slow-motion camera.

The XZ Premium’s Motion Eye camera can capture video at 960 frames-per-second, allowing for super-slow-motion video playback.

The camera’s predictive capture feature begins buffering images before the user presses record, allowing for responsive video recording.

The Xperia XZ Premium also features a 4K HDR display – which uses the same HDR technology as Sony’s Bravia TVs.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powers the XZ Premium, and the smartphone supports gigabit-class LTE.

The device has an IP rating of IP68 and features dual-SIM support.

South African pricing and the release date of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium has not been announced.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Dimensions 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm
Weight 195g
Operating System Android 7.1 Nougat
Display 5.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 – 4x 2.45GHz Kryo + 4x 1.9GHz Kryo
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB (MicroSD support)
Camera Rear 19MP
Camera Front 13MP
Battery 3,230mAh
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network Gigabit-class LTE

Sony Xperia XZ Premium 1

Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2

Sony Xperia XZ Premium 3

Now read: Nokia 6 going global

Share your thoughts: Sony reveals Xperia XZ Premium smartphone w…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Sony reveals Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with ultra-advanced camera