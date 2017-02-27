Sony reveals Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with ultra-advanced camera

Sony has launched its Xperia XZ Premium smartphone, which features a super-slow-motion camera.
The XZ Premium’s Motion Eye camera can capture video at 960 frames-per-second, allowing for super-slow-motion video playback.
The camera’s predictive capture feature begins buffering images before the user presses record, allowing for responsive video recording.
The Xperia XZ Premium also features a 4K HDR display – which uses the same HDR technology as Sony’s Bravia TVs.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powers the XZ Premium, and the smartphone supports gigabit-class LTE.
The device has an IP rating of IP68 and features dual-SIM support.
South African pricing and the release date of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium has not been announced.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
|Dimensions
|156 x 77 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|195g
|Operating System
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 – 4x 2.45GHz Kryo + 4x 1.9GHz Kryo
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB (MicroSD support)
|Camera Rear
|19MP
|Camera Front
|13MP
|Battery
|3,230mAh
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|Gigabit-class LTE
