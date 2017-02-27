Sony reveals Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with ultra-advanced camera

Sony has launched its Xperia XZ Premium smartphone, which features a super-slow-motion camera.

The XZ Premium’s Motion Eye camera can capture video at 960 frames-per-second, allowing for super-slow-motion video playback.

The camera’s predictive capture feature begins buffering images before the user presses record, allowing for responsive video recording.

The Xperia XZ Premium also features a 4K HDR display – which uses the same HDR technology as Sony’s Bravia TVs.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powers the XZ Premium, and the smartphone supports gigabit-class LTE.

The device has an IP rating of IP68 and features dual-SIM support.

South African pricing and the release date of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium has not been announced.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dimensions 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm Weight 195g Operating System Android 7.1 Nougat Display 5.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 – 4x 2.45GHz Kryo + 4x 1.9GHz Kryo RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (MicroSD support) Camera Rear 19MP Camera Front 13MP Battery 3,230mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network Gigabit-class LTE

