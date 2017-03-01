Samsung Galaxy S8 – more product images leak online

Industry leaker Evan Blass has posted what appears to be a press shot of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The leak comes after images and details about Samsung’s new flagship were posted online.

According to reports, Samsung will do away with the hardware buttons on the front of the phone and use software buttons instead.

The device is expected to come in Galaxy S8 and S8+ versions, both of which will feature twin curved display edges.

A docking system for Samsung’s new smartphones called DeX was also leaked, showing the device being used as a desktop computer replacement.