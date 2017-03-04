A new Pixel is coming this year – Google

Google will launch a successor to its Pixel smartphone this year, Android Pit reported. The report quoted the head of hardware at Google, Rick Osterloh.
This follows earlier reports confirming that a Pixel 2 was in the works, but that no launch date was confirmed.
Osterloh said that even though he couldn’t confirm a date, there was an annual rhythm to the industry which you could count on Google to follow.
The Pixel will remain in the premium category, and there will not be a “cheap” Pixel.
