A new Pixel is coming this year – Google

Google will launch a successor to its Pixel smartphone this year, Android Pit reported. The report quoted the head of hardware at Google, Rick Osterloh.

This follows earlier reports confirming that a Pixel 2 was in the works, but that no launch date was confirmed.

Osterloh said that even though he couldn’t confirm a date, there was an annual rhythm to the industry which you could count on Google to follow.

The Pixel will remain in the premium category, and there will not be a “cheap” Pixel.

