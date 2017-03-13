BBM launches Rewards for South African users

BBM has partnered with Billaway to launch a rewards programme for South African users on Android and iOS.

“With Rewards, BBM users can now reduce the amount they pay for their mobile service simply by participating in surveys or shopping at their favourite retailers,” said BBM.

“At BBM, we continue to innovate and evolve our content and services,” said Matthew Talbot, CEO of BBM.

“With mobile expenses proving high, South Africa has been chosen as the market for the initial roll-out of the new Rewards, with additional countries slated for launch in the coming year,” said the company.

Participating retailers include CarZar, iToys, One Day Only, SweepSouth, Uber Eats, Want It All, and Zasttra.