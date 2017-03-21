Apple launches Special Edition Red iPhone 7

Apple has launched the Red Special Edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The phone is the product of a partnership between Apple and (RED), which contributes to the Global Fund fighting Aids.

“The special edition RED iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning March 24,” said Apple.

The internals of the new iPhone 7 models remain the same as the standard versions.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red editions will be available in 128GB and 256GB models, starting at $749.

South Africa was not listed among the countries in the first wave of distribution on 24 March, with Apple adding that more countries will follow in April.

Apple also announced that the iPhone SE will be available in 32GB and 128GB models – replacing the replacing 16GB and 64GB models currently available – from 24 March.

SE Prices start at $399.

iPhone 7 Red

