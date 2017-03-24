Apple has applied for a patent in the US which puts forward the concept of a laptop powered by an iPhone.

The patent is for an “electronic accessory device”, which consists of a laptop-like body with a keyboard, screen, GPU, and ports.

It is described as not having any standalone processing resources – in term of a CPU – and will “act in concert with a host device”.

“The host device can be a portable computing device, such as, for example, a smartphone, media player, tablet computer, or other portable computing device,” states the patent.