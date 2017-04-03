Apple iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung revealed its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones last week, which have received praise from the industry.

The devices are set to launch in South Africa on 5 May, and will sell for R15,499 and R17,499 respectively.

Samsung has gone for huge screens on the devices, with the S8 featuring a 5.8-inch display and the S8+ sporting a 6.2-inch display – both with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440.

To put this into perspective, the iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen.

All the new features

Samsung said its new smartphones feature “groundbreaking” technology which creates a “new paradigm for the mobile experience”.

It listed eight “truly innovative” features of the S8 range following the launch event – as detailed below.

Infinity display – Bezel-less design with curved display.

– Bezel-less design with curved display. Bixby – A new personal assistant.

– A new personal assistant. Biometric authentication – facial recognition and iris scanning.

– facial recognition and iris scanning. 10nm processor – Industry’s first 10nm processor.

– Industry’s first 10nm processor. Dex – a docking station for use as a desktop PC.

– a docking station for use as a desktop PC. Gigabit LTE and Wi-Fi – 1Gbps download speeds.

– 1Gbps download speeds. HDR – Mobile HDR Premium certified.

– Mobile HDR Premium certified. Bluetooth 5 – faster transfer speeds.

Price and OS

With the Galaxy S8 just launching and the iPhone 7 having been in the market for a few months, there is a notable price difference in South Africa.

The Galaxy S8 (64GB) will sell for R15,499, while an iPhone 7 (32GB) is currently selling for R11,999.

Price differences for the larger models are similarly high, with the S8+ costing over R3,000 more than the entry-level 7 Plus.

This means that while the Galaxy S8 wins in the “latest tech” category – and the specifications category, as detailed below – the iPhone is a more affordable purchase.

The S8 also features Android 7, Google’s latest mobile operating system. For Android fans, it does not get much better than this.

For iOS lovers looking for a new device, you have two choices: get an iPhone 7 now or wait until around September and hope Apple sticks to its new device launch schedule.

iPhone 7 vs Galaxy S8 – Specifications

The table below compares the stats of the new Galaxy and the latest iPhone.

On paper, the S8 and S8+ are superior, but, as Apple device owners will attest, it is not often an iPhone feels like it is lacking firepower.

Apple iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications iPhone 7 Galaxy S8 Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm Weight 138g 155g OS iOS 10 Android 7.0 Display 4.7″ Retina HD (1,334 x 750) 5.8″ Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) Chipset A10 64-bit Octa-core 64-bit 10nm RAM 2GB 4GB Storage 32GB/128GB/256GB 64GB + MicroSD 256GB Main camera 12MP F1.8 Dual Pixel 12MP F1.7 Front camera 7MP F2.2 8MP F1.7 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Network FDD-LTE, TD-LTE LTE Cat. 16 Durability IP67 IP68 Battery 1,960mAh 3,000mAh Price R11,999 (32GB) R15,499 Specifications iPhone 7 Plus Galaxy S8+ Dimensions 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 188g 173g OS iOS 10 Android 7.0 Display 5.5″ Retina HD (1,920 x 1,080) 6.2″ Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) Chipset A10 64-bit Octa-core 64-bit 10nm RAM 3GB 4GB Storage 32GB/128GB/256GB 64GB + MicroSD 256GB Main camera 12MP Dual Lens F1.8 and F2.8 Dual Pixel 12MP F1.7 Front camera 7MP F2.2 8MP F1.7 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Network FDD-LTE, TD-LTE LTE Cat. 16 Durability IP67 IP68 Battery 2,900mAh 3,500mAh Price R13,999 (32GB) R17,499

iPhone 7

Galaxy S8

In conclusion

Let’s be honest: if you are an Apple/iOS fan, you are getting an iPhone. If you are an Android/Samsung fan, you have already placed a preorder for the S8.