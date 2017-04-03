Apple iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung revealed its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones last week, which have received praise from the industry.
The devices are set to launch in South Africa on 5 May, and will sell for R15,499 and R17,499 respectively.
Samsung has gone for huge screens on the devices, with the S8 featuring a 5.8-inch display and the S8+ sporting a 6.2-inch display – both with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440.
To put this into perspective, the iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen.
All the new features
Samsung said its new smartphones feature “groundbreaking” technology which creates a “new paradigm for the mobile experience”.
It listed eight “truly innovative” features of the S8 range following the launch event – as detailed below.
- Infinity display – Bezel-less design with curved display.
- Bixby – A new personal assistant.
- Biometric authentication – facial recognition and iris scanning.
- 10nm processor – Industry’s first 10nm processor.
- Dex – a docking station for use as a desktop PC.
- Gigabit LTE and Wi-Fi – 1Gbps download speeds.
- HDR – Mobile HDR Premium certified.
- Bluetooth 5 – faster transfer speeds.
Price and OS
With the Galaxy S8 just launching and the iPhone 7 having been in the market for a few months, there is a notable price difference in South Africa.
The Galaxy S8 (64GB) will sell for R15,499, while an iPhone 7 (32GB) is currently selling for R11,999.
Price differences for the larger models are similarly high, with the S8+ costing over R3,000 more than the entry-level 7 Plus.
This means that while the Galaxy S8 wins in the “latest tech” category – and the specifications category, as detailed below – the iPhone is a more affordable purchase.
The S8 also features Android 7, Google’s latest mobile operating system. For Android fans, it does not get much better than this.
For iOS lovers looking for a new device, you have two choices: get an iPhone 7 now or wait until around September and hope Apple sticks to its new device launch schedule.
iPhone 7 vs Galaxy S8 – Specifications
The table below compares the stats of the new Galaxy and the latest iPhone.
On paper, the S8 and S8+ are superior, but, as Apple device owners will attest, it is not often an iPhone feels like it is lacking firepower.
Apple iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|Specifications
|iPhone 7
|Galaxy S8
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm
|Weight
|138g
|155g
|OS
|iOS 10
|Android 7.0
|Display
|4.7″ Retina HD (1,334 x 750)
|5.8″ Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440)
|Chipset
|A10 64-bit
|Octa-core 64-bit 10nm
|RAM
|2GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|64GB + MicroSD 256GB
|Main camera
|12MP F1.8
|Dual Pixel 12MP F1.7
|Front camera
|7MP F2.2
|8MP F1.7
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC
|Network
|FDD-LTE, TD-LTE
|LTE Cat. 16
|Durability
|IP67
|IP68
|Battery
|1,960mAh
|3,000mAh
|Price
|R11,999 (32GB)
|R15,499
|Specifications
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Galaxy S8+
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|188g
|173g
|OS
|iOS 10
|Android 7.0
|Display
|5.5″ Retina HD (1,920 x 1,080)
|6.2″ Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440)
|Chipset
|A10 64-bit
|Octa-core 64-bit 10nm
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|64GB + MicroSD 256GB
|Main camera
|12MP Dual Lens F1.8 and F2.8
|Dual Pixel 12MP F1.7
|Front camera
|7MP F2.2
|8MP F1.7
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC
|Network
|FDD-LTE, TD-LTE
|LTE Cat. 16
|Durability
|IP67
|IP68
|Battery
|2,900mAh
|3,500mAh
|Price
|R13,999 (32GB)
|R17,499
In conclusion
Let’s be honest: if you are an Apple/iOS fan, you are getting an iPhone. If you are an Android/Samsung fan, you have already placed a preorder for the S8.
