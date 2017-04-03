Apple dropping Imagination Tech graphics

Apple has informed Imagination Technologies it will stop using its graphics technology in its iPhone and other products, reported Reuters.

Apple said it will make the change in under two years.

Imagination’s tech has formed the basis of the graphics processor units in Apple’s phones, tablets, watches, and iPods for many years, it said.

Apple said it has been working on an independent graphics processor design. This will give it greater control over its products and reduce its reliance on Imagination’s technology.

Imagination asked Apple to provide evidence that it will no longer require its technology without violating its patents and intellectual property.

No evidence has been forthcoming, and Imagination said Apple’s notice has triggered talks on “alternative commercial arrangements”.

