Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone has done away with the flagship’s front hardware buttons, marking a significant change from previous devices in the S line-up.

This is not the only change, with facial and iris recognition, and the industry’s first 10nm processor standard on the new device.

The S8 and S8+ will start rolling out from 22 April globally and are expected to launch in South Africa from 5 May. Pre-order clients may start getting their phones from the end of April.

Following the phone’s launch, the company released an infographic comparing 2016’s Galaxy S7 range against the S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy S8+ is similar in specifications to its smaller sibling, but features a larger screen (6.2″), a higher-capacity battery (3,500mAh), and a higher recommended price (R17,499).

Samsung has also confirmed that we will continue to receive the Exynos-based variants of the devices, while the Galaxy devices on sale in the US will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 platform.

The table and infographic below compare the specifications of the S8, S7, and S7 Edge.