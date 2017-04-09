Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7

9 April 2017

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone has done away with the flagship’s front hardware buttons, marking a significant change from previous devices in the S line-up.

This is not the only change, with facial and iris recognition, and the industry’s first 10nm processor standard on the new device.

The S8 and S8+ will start rolling out from 22 April globally and are expected to launch in South Africa from 5 May. Pre-order clients may start getting their phones from the end of April.

Following the phone’s launch, the company released an infographic comparing 2016’s Galaxy S7 range against the S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy S8+ is similar in specifications to its smaller sibling, but features a larger screen (6.2″), a higher-capacity battery (3,500mAh), and a higher recommended price (R17,499).

Samsung has also confirmed that we will continue to receive the Exynos-based variants of the devices, while the Galaxy devices on sale in the US will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 platform.

The table and infographic below compare the specifications of the S8, S7, and S7 Edge.

Specifications
Galaxy S8
Galaxy S7
Galaxy S7 Edge
Dimensions 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm
Weight 155g 152g 157g
OS Android 7 Android 6 Android 6
Display 5.8″ Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) 5.1″ QHD (2,560 x 1,440) 5.5″ QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
Rear camera 12MP Dual pixel 12MP 12MP
Front camera 8MP 5MP 5MP
Storage, internal 64GB 32GB 32GB
Storage, expandable microSD microSD microSD
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB
Processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core Exynos 8895 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8 Octa 8890 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Graphics ARM Mali G71 ARM Mali-T880 MP12 ARM Mali-T880 MP12
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,600mAh
Cellular data LTE LTE LTE
Durability IP68 IP68 IP68
Biometrics Iris, face, fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint
RRP R15,499 R13,999 R15,999

S7 vs S8 Infographic

Now read: Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S8 — Why it would be my next phone

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7