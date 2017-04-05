Scientists invent self-repairing smartphone screen material

Researchers have developed a transparent smartphone screen material that can repair its own scratches.

The material shares many properties with human skin. It is flexible and transparent, and can be stretched up to 50-times its usual size.

When exposed to an electric current, a chemical bonding reaction is created between molecules – allowing the material to heal itself.

Researchers said the material has potential uses in smartphone manufacturing, allowing devices to automatically repair screen scratches or heal cracks.

“A self-healing material, when carved into two parts, can go back together like nothing has happened, just like our human skin,” said researcher Chao Wang.

The research will be presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society this week.

