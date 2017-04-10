Most powerful Android smartphones you can buy in South Africa

10 April 2017

A powerful Android smartphone is the weapon of choice for many techies, and we have compiled a list of the most powerful Android smartphones you can buy in South Africa to show you where your device ranks.

Devices were selected using data from PassMark’s Android performance charts, with the ranking based on their overall PassMark rating.

This is based on live performance data from the PerformanceTest mobile app.

PerformanceTest Mobile conducts 17 tests spanning five test suites to determine a device’s PassMark rating.

Submitted ratings are then averaged to determine the Mobile PassMark rating for each device.

It must be noted that the Galaxy S8 had not been ranked at the time of writing.

HTC 10

PassMark Score: 9,384

Display 5.2-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 6.1
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity 3.5mm audio, USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,000mAh
Price R12,995

Motorola Moto Z

PassMark Score: 8,754

Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 6.0.1
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera 13MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 2,600mAh
Price R7,999

Samsung Galaxy S7

PassMark Score: 8,426

Display 5.1-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 6.0
Processor Samsung Exynos 8890 Octa
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,000mAh
Price R10,499

LG G5

PassMark Score: 8,385

Display 5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 6.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera Dual 16MP Rear, 8MP Front
Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 2,800mAh
Price R10,799

Google Pixel XL

PassMark Score: 8,205

Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 7.1
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera 12.3MP Rear, 8MP Front
Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,450mAh
Price R15,495 (Imported)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

PassMark Score: 7,963

Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 6.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,600mAh
Price R11,299

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

PassMark Score: 7,760

Display 5.7-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Operating System Android 6.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB Internal, microSD
Camera Dual 13MP Rear, 4MP Front
Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,800mAh
Price R8,999

LG V20

PassMark Score: 7,647

Display 5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Operating System Android 7.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB Internal, microSD
Camera Dual 16MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Network LTE
Battery 3,200mAh
Price R9,999

Xiaomi Mi Max

PassMark Score: 7,347

Display 6.44-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Operating System Android 6.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB Internal, microSD
Camera 16MP Rear, 5MP Front
Connectivity microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Network LTE
Battery 4,850mAh
Price R6,279

