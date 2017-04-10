A powerful Android smartphone is the weapon of choice for many techies, and we have compiled a list of the most powerful Android smartphones you can buy in South Africa to show you where your device ranks.

Devices were selected using data from PassMark’s Android performance charts, with the ranking based on their overall PassMark rating.

This is based on live performance data from the PerformanceTest mobile app.

PerformanceTest Mobile conducts 17 tests spanning five test suites to determine a device’s PassMark rating.

Submitted ratings are then averaged to determine the Mobile PassMark rating for each device.

It must be noted that the Galaxy S8 had not been ranked at the time of writing.

HTC 10

PassMark Score: 9,384

HTC 10 Display 5.2-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 6.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front Connectivity 3.5mm audio, USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,000mAh Price R12,995

Motorola Moto Z

PassMark Score: 8,754

Motorola Moto Z Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 6.0.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera 13MP Rear, 5MP Front Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 2,600mAh Price R7,999

Samsung Galaxy S7

PassMark Score: 8,426

Samsung Galaxy S7 Display 5.1-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 6.0 Processor Samsung Exynos 8890 Octa RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front Connectivity microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,000mAh Price R10,499

LG G5

PassMark Score: 8,385

LG G5 Display 5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 6.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera Dual 16MP Rear, 8MP Front Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 2,800mAh Price R10,799

Google Pixel XL

PassMark Score: 8,205

Google Pixel XL Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 7.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera 12.3MP Rear, 8MP Front Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,450mAh Price R15,495 (Imported)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

PassMark Score: 7,963

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Display 5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 6.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera 12MP Rear, 5MP Front Connectivity microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,600mAh Price R11,299

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

PassMark Score: 7,760

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus Display 5.7-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Operating System Android 6.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Internal, microSD Camera Dual 13MP Rear, 4MP Front Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,800mAh Price R8,999

LG V20

PassMark Score: 7,647

LG V20 Display 5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Operating System Android 7.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Internal, microSD Camera Dual 16MP Rear, 5MP Front Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE Battery 3,200mAh Price R9,999

Xiaomi Mi Max

PassMark Score: 7,347