A powerful Android smartphone is the weapon of choice for many techies, and we have compiled a list of the most powerful Android smartphones you can buy in South Africa to show you where your device ranks.
Devices were selected using data from PassMark’s Android performance charts, with the ranking based on their overall PassMark rating.
This is based on live performance data from the PerformanceTest mobile app.
PerformanceTest Mobile conducts 17 tests spanning five test suites to determine a device’s PassMark rating.
Submitted ratings are then averaged to determine the Mobile PassMark rating for each device.
It must be noted that the Galaxy S8 had not been ranked at the time of writing.
HTC 10
PassMark Score: 9,384
HTC 10
|Display
|5.2-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 6.1
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|12MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|3.5mm audio, USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Price
|R12,995
Motorola Moto Z
PassMark Score: 8,754
Motorola Moto Z
|Display
|5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 6.0.1
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|13MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|2,600mAh
|Price
|R7,999
Samsung Galaxy S7
PassMark Score: 8,426
Samsung Galaxy S7
|Display
|5.1-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 8890 Octa
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|12MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Price
|R10,499
LG G5
PassMark Score: 8,385
LG G5
|Display
|5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|Dual 16MP Rear, 8MP Front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|2,800mAh
|Price
|R10,799
Google Pixel XL
PassMark Score: 8,205
Google Pixel XL
|Display
|5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 7.1
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|12.3MP Rear, 8MP Front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,450mAh
|Price
|R15,495 (Imported)
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
PassMark Score: 7,963
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
|Display
|5.5-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|12MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,600mAh
|Price
|R11,299
Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
PassMark Score: 7,760
Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
|Display
|5.7-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|Dual 13MP Rear, 4MP Front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,800mAh
|Price
|R8,999
LG V20
PassMark Score: 7,647
LG V20
|Display
|5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,440
|Operating System
|Android 7.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|Dual 16MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|3,200mAh
|Price
|R9,999
Xiaomi Mi Max
PassMark Score: 7,347
Xiaomi Mi Max
|Display
|6.44-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB Internal, microSD
|Camera
|16MP Rear, 5MP Front
|Connectivity
|microUSB, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|Network
|LTE
|Battery
|4,850mAh
|Price
|R6,279
