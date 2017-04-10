Android vs iOS – The winner is clear

The latest figures from NetMarketShare show that iOS, Android 6.0, and Android 5.0 are the most popular mobile operating systems in the world.

The March 2017 statistics reveal that Android 7.0 still holds a small percentage of the market (3.26%), sitting behind older versions such as Android 4.4, on 9.85%.

Total OS numbers shows that Android comfortably beats iOS, with the two systems coming in at 62.94% and 33.39% respectively.

Windows Phone comes in third with 1.33%.

While NetMarketShare does not provide iOS version information, figures from Apple’s Developer website state that 79% of iOS users were on iOS 10 as of February 2017. 16% were on iOS 9.

The table below details the latest global mobile OS numbers.

Mobile OS Market Share Mobile OS Share – Total Android 62.94% iOS 33.39% Windows Phone 1.33% Java ME 0.99% Symbian 0.90% Mobile OS Share – Version iPhone 24.29% Android 6.0 23.14% Android 5.1 12.21% Android 4.4 9.85% iPad 9.05% Android 5.0 5.53% Android 3.44% Android 7.0 3.26% Android 4.2 2.01% Android 4.1 1.34%

