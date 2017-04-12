Favourite tech brands of rich people in South Africa

Effective Measure and the IAB South Africa have released the 2017 High Net Worth Individual Report, which reveals the habits and product ownership of the richest people in the country.

The findings are based on feedback from over 9,000 respondents in South Africa with Internet access, with the survey delivered between September and November 2016.

High net worth individuals (HNWI) are defined as those having a personal income of R50,001+ per month, before deductions.

Profile of high net worth individuals in South Africa

The report shows that HNWI are three-times more likely to hold a university degree, and 70% of them speak English at home.

32% of HNWI in South Africa don’t have children, while 24% have children between 11 and 18 years old.

Internet Speed of HNWI

Favourite electronics brands of HNWI

Where HNWI shop for electronics