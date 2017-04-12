Xiaomi “Mi 6” unveiling next week

Xiaomi has teased the launch of its next flagship device on its website, which is likely to be called the Mi 6, 9to5Google reported.

Little is known about the device beyond a few leaked specifications courtesy of GFXBench.

According to the report, the Mi 6 is expected to feature a 5.1-inch 1080p display which is driven by the Adreno 540 graphics processor and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 platform.

It is also expected to feature 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a microSD slot. Its camera specifications are rumoured to be 12MP on the rear and 8MP on the front.

The new device unveiling is set to take place on 19 April.