Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant won’t be ready for Galaxy S8 launch

The Bixby voice assistant will not be included on the Samsung Galaxy S8 when it launches on 21 April, reported Axios.

According to the report, Samsung declined to say why the assistant was delayed. Other features of Bixby – including Vision, Home, and Reminder – will be available at launch, however.

The Wall Street Journal reported that only the English version of the Bixby voice assistant won’t be ready in time.

It stated that the English launch of Bixby might delayed until the end of May.

Like Siri and Cortana, Bixby will respond to voice commands and allow users to access various functions of their smartphone without navigating menus.

