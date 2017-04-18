Samsung accidental damage warranty in South Africa to be replaced by global service

When the Samsung Galaxy S8 launches in South Africa, it may not come with the traditional accidental damage from handling (ADH) warranty.

The additional warranty has been standard on most Samsung flagship devices in South Africa since the launch of the Galaxy S4 in 2013.

It offered free screen and rear glass replacements when you dropped your phone, with earlier incarnations giving free liquid damage repairs as well.

Initially, ADH offered two free repairs of either a cracked screen or liquid damage, or one free repair of each. It was valid for 24 months.

As of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, the free liquid damage repair was dropped – and the total number of free repairs reduced from two to one.

The length of the warranty was also reduced from 24 months to 12.

Head of mobile for Samsung South and Southern Africa Craige Fleischer said Samsung will soon launch a global service which replaces ADH.

Fleischer said they are currently finalising the commercial details of the new service ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S8 in South Africa.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is set to launch in South Africa on 5 May at a recommended retail price of R15,499 for the Galaxy S8, and R17,499 for the Galaxy S8+.