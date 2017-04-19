Xiaomi unveils the powerful Mi 6

19 April 2017

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mi 6.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor – the same chip in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the US – 6GB of RAM, and a 3,350mAh battery.

The display is a 5.15-inch Full HD unit, while the rear camera is a 12MP dual-unit.

Xiaomi said the Mi 6 is housed in a metal frame with a curved glass back, and will not have a headphone jack.

Reports stated that the device is set to be launched in China in April, but an international launch window has not been specified.

The device will start at around $360 for a 64GB model, while a 128GB model will sell for $420 in China.

Dimensions 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm
Weight 168g
OS Android 7.1.1
Display 5.15-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core
Rear camera Dual 12MP
Front camera 8MP
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB
Network LTE
Battery 3,350mAh

