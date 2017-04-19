Samsung Galaxy S8 owners complain of “red-tinted” screens

Samsung Galaxy S8 owners have complained about their devices having “red-tinted” screens, according to a report by CNET.

The report stated that several South Korean customers noticed a reddish tint on their new devices’ screens, with the term “Galaxy S8 Red Screen” trending on search engines in the country.

Samsung stated that the issue can be fixed in the S8’s Settings section. Users were told to go to Settings > Display > Screen Mode > Color balance.

If adjusting the colour balance does not work, the report stated that a “mobile industry insider” suggested taking the phone in to be replaced.

The report added that the red colour issue may be caused by the device’s new AMOLED technology used in the display.

Now read: Xiaomi unveils the powerful Mi 6