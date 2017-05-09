Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in South Africa

Tariffic has released its contract deals comparison for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Its Tariffic Tracker shows that MTN and Cell C offer the best S8 contracts, based on three hypothetical user scenarios.

The users were:

Susanne – who uses 200 minutes and 1GB of data.

and of data. Dineo – who uses 350 minutes and 2.5GB of data.

and of data. Tshepo – who uses 500 minutes and 5GB of data.

The calculations were based on an “all-in” price, which included the monthly contract payment, add-on bundles, and out-of-bundle spend.

“The results show that in all three cases, MTN’s My MTNChoice+ deals offered either the best or the second-best deals,” said Tariffic.

“This is followed by Telkom, whose FreeMe packages came in second-best on two occasions.”

Cell C came in first for Tshepo’s use case, but performed poorly in the other scenarios.

Tariffic CEO Antony Seeff said many people look for the cheapest deal they can find when purchasing a new contract, “but they’ll land up paying for it down the line when they go out-of-bundle because the contract they chose wasn’t right for them”.

