Huawei P10 contract prices in South Africa

10 May 2017

Huawei has launched its flagship P10 Android smartphone in South Africa.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are now available from select local operators, with contracts starting at R549 per month.

Huawei unveiled the smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February.

Huawei said the P10 uses four antennas to support 4.5G functionality, promising users faster data speeds while reducing “weak signal” problems.

The phone also uses a dual-antenna for its Wi-Fi system, which the company said provides better coverage for users.

Limited contract prices for the devices were only available from Vodacom and MTN at the time of writing.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus
Contract Included Value P10 Price p/m P10 Plus Price p/m
Vodacom
Smart S + 500MB, 200 mins, 200SMS R549 R599
uChoose Flexi 200 R200 R549 R599
Red Select + 2GB, 800 mins, Uncapped SMS R1,099 R1,199
MTN
MyMTNChoice+ S 2GB, 100 mins, 100 SMS R559 N/A

