Huawei P10 contract prices in South Africa

Huawei has launched its flagship P10 Android smartphone in South Africa.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are now available from select local operators, with contracts starting at R549 per month.

Huawei unveiled the smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February.

Huawei said the P10 uses four antennas to support 4.5G functionality, promising users faster data speeds while reducing “weak signal” problems.

The phone also uses a dual-antenna for its Wi-Fi system, which the company said provides better coverage for users.

Limited contract prices for the devices were only available from Vodacom and MTN at the time of writing.