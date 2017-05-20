Huawei Diamond Service – Say goodbye to free liquid damage repairs

Huawei recently launched its new range of flagship Android smartphones in South Africa: the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus.

The P10 has a recommended retail price of R12,999, while the P10 Plus is priced at R13,999.

It also launched a new accidental damage warranty for the P10 range, which it calls Huawei Diamond Service.

Previous Huawei smartphones, including the P9 and P9 Plus, came with a premium warranty called Huawei Select.

Huawei Select included two free accidental screen damage repairs, or two free board replacements (liquid damage repair), or one of each over the 24 months of your cellphone contract.

While Huawei Diamond Service offers free door-to-door collection and a dedicated VIP call centre, it has done away with liquid damage cover.

Instead, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus owners will only receive cover for two accidental screen damage incidents for 24 months.