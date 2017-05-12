Huawei P10 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 – Specs and prices in South Africa

12 May 2017

The Huawei P10 was recently launched in South Africa, with the P10 selling for R12,999 and the P10 Plus going for R13,999.

Huawei’s new flagship Android smartphones feature high-end Leica cameras, along with Diamond Service – a premium warranty for the devices.

Huawei P10 owners will receive two free screen repairs due to accidental damage over two years.

Samsung recently did away with its accidental damage from handling warranty with the launch of the Galaxy S8, and now offers a product similar to Apple’s local iCare Plus service.

The service for Samsung Galaxy S8 owners is called Samsung Mobile Care, and costs R1,299 – or R69.99 per month – for two years worth of cover (the same as iCare Plus).

Samsung’s offering includes two screen repairs, while iCare Plus includes one incident of accidental damage. Repairs due to accidental damage on iCare Plus and SMC will attract a service fee of R1,000.

The table below details the price and specification differences between the iPhone 7, Huawei P10, and Samsung Galaxy S8.

It should be noted that the specifications are for devices generally available in South Africa.

P10, S8, and iPhone 7

Specifications Huawei P10 Samsung Galaxy S8 iPhone 7
Dimensions 143.5 x 69.3 x 6.98 mm 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight 145g 155g 138g
OS Android 7.0 EMUI 5.1 Android 7 iOS 10
Display 5.1″ (1,080 x 1,920) 5.8″ Quad HD+ (1,440 x 2,960) 4.7″ Retina HD (750 x 1,334)
Rear camera 20MP monochrome + 12MP RGB f/2.2 12MP dual pixel f/1.7 12MP iSight f/1.8
Front camera 8MP f/1.9 8MP wide-angle f/1.7 7MP f/2.2
Storage, internal 64GB 64GB 32GB/128GB/256GB
Storage, expandable microSD microSD No
RAM 4GB 4GB 2GB
Processor Kirin 960 – 4x Cortex A73 2.4GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz Exynos 8895 octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) A10 Fusion
Battery 3,200mAh 3,000mAh 1,960mAh*
Durability No rating IP68 IP67
Biometrics Fingerprint Iris, face, fingerprint Fingerprint
RRP R12,999 R15,499 R11,999 (32GB)
R13,499 (128GB)
* iPhone 7 battery specs from iFixit teardown.

P10 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and S8+

Specifications Huawei P10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S8+ iPhone 7 Plus
Dimensions 153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 165g 173g 188g
OS Android 7.0 EMUI 5.1 Android 7 iOS 10
Display 5.5″ (1,440 x 2,560) 6.2″ Quad HD+ (1,440 x 2,960) 5.5″ (1,080 x 1,920)
Rear camera 20MP monochrome + 12MP RGB f/2.2 12MP dual pixel f/1.7 12MP iSight Duo 28mm f/1.8, 56mm f/2.8
Front camera 8MP f/1.9 8MP wide-angle f/1.7 7MP f/2.2
Storage, internal 128GB 64GB 32GB/128GB/256GB
Storage, expandable microSD microSD No
RAM 6GB 4GB 3GB
Processor Kirin 960 – 4x Cortex A73 2.4GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz Exynos 8895 octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) A10 Fusion
Battery 3,750mAh 3,500mAh 2,900mAh*
Durability No rating IP68 IP67
Biometrics Fingerprint Iris, face, fingerprint Fingerprint
RRP R13,999 R17,499 R13,999 (32GB)
R15,999 (128GB)
* iPhone 7 Plus battery specs from iFixit teardown.

