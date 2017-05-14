Google’s plan to bring faster Android updates to your phone

Google has revealed its plan to speed up the distribution of Android updates to end users, called Project Treble.

The project aims to address concerns raised by device makers, which includes the “time-consuming and costly” nature of updating existing devices to a new version of Android.

“With Android O, we’ve been working very closely with device makers and silicon manufacturers to take steps toward solving this problem,” said Google.

The company said there are several steps in the “life of an Android release” before the latest version of the OS gets to an end user.

This is detailed below.

Android team publishes code for the latest release. Chip makers modify the release for their hardware. The modified release is passed to device makers. Device makers modify the release again as needed. Device makers work with carriers to test the release. Device makers and carriers make the new release available to users.

Project Treble

“With Project Treble, we’re re-architecting Android to make it easier, faster, and less costly for manufacturers to update devices to a new version of Android.”

The project will do what “Compatibility Test Suite did for apps”, for the Android framework, said Google.

“The core concept is to separate the vendor implementation – the device-specific, lower-level software written in large part by the silicon manufacturers – from the Android OS Framework.”

This is achieved by the introduction of a new vendor interface between the Android OS framework and the vendor implementation, it said.

“The new vendor interface is validated by a Vendor Test Suite, analogous to the CTS, to ensure forward compatibility of the vendor implementation.”

Without the vendor interface, “a lot of code across Android needs to be updated when a device moves to a newer version of Android”.

“With a stable vendor interface… device makers can choose to deliver a new Android release to consumers by just updating the Android OS framework.”

Project Treble will come to all new devices launched with Android O and up.

Google is also working with its partners to take their code changes for specific regions and move them into the common Android Open Source Project codebase.

