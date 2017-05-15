The slow death of the premium smartphone warranty in South Africa

Huawei recently announced a new premium warranty which comes with its new flagship Android smartphones, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

Called Huawei Diamond Service, the warranty includes two free screen damage repairs over the 24 months of a cellphone contract.

It also includes free collection and a dedicated VIP call centre.

While it is certainly an attractive smartphone warranty for South Africans, Huawei Diamond Service is technically a downgrade.

Huawei Select vs Samsung ADH Premium

Previously, Huawei’s flagship smartphones included Huawei Select, a warranty which featured free repairs for liquid damage along with the screen damage repairs.

This is not the first time we’ve seen premium warranties on smartphones covering less with the launch of a new flagship device.

Samsung offered a similar warranty called ADH Premium on the Galaxy S4, Note 3, and Galaxy S5.

However, from the Galaxy Note 4 onward, it reduced the scope of its ADH warranty to the first 12 months and only covered a single accidental screen damage repair.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8, ADH has been canned, and only devices already on the plan will continue to benefit from it. Samsung’s new smartphones now come with Samsung Mobile Care.

Samsung Mobile Care vs iCare Plus

Samsung Mobile Care is effectively an insurance product which covers your phone’s screen against accidental damage.

At R1,299 once-off for two years of cover, it is priced similarly to Apple’s iCare Plus service.

However, Samsung Mobile Care offers two screen damage repairs over the period of cover, while iCare Plus only offers one.

Samsung also offers the Care service for a monthly fee of R69.99.

The plan also requires a “service fee” of R1,000 for a repair when you take your phone in.

It took four years for Samsung ADH to completely collapse in South Africa and be replaced by the new service.

Huawei Select would have been entering its third year with the P10 and P10 Plus, and one can’t help but wonder whether the downgrade to Huawei Diamond Service is the beginning of a trend we saw with Samsung’s premium warranty.