LG unveils rugged X Venture smartphone with massive battery

LG has unveiled the X Venture smartphone, which is aimed at “active users” who need a rugged device.

The X Venture features:

IP68 water and dust resistance.

MIL-STD 810G tests passed.

Outdoor Essentials – including barometer, compass, and weather reporter.

LG said the device passed 14 US-military-grade tests and was repeatedly submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes at a time before launch.

Other features include three physical keys on the front as well as a QuickButton on the side, which allows for easier interaction with the phone while wearing gloves or in wet conditions.

A standout hardware inclusion is the device’s 4,100mAh battery, which LG said will run the Android 7.0 smartphone for up to 24 hours.

Pricing and launch dates will be announced locally in each market.

LG X Venture Dimensions 154.0 x 75.8 x 9.29 mm Weight 166.5g OS Android 7.0 Display 5.2-inch FHD (1,080 x 1,920) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 RAM 2GB LPDDR3 Storage 32GB, microSD up to 2TB Camera Rear: 16MP, Front: 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB 2.0 Battery 4,100mAh Durability IP68 Network LTE

