Something big is coming – Android founder on new smartphone

26 May 2017

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s company Essential has posted a teaser for its new smartphone.

Essential stated that “something big is coming May 30th”. A photo of a smartphone silhouette was posted a short while later by the company.

The company is expected to launch a new smartphone at the end of May, with reports stating it may be larger than an iPhone 7 Plus.

Essential is also expected to produce tablets and mobile software.

