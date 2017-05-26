Something big is coming – Android founder on new smartphone

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s company Essential has posted a teaser for its new smartphone.
Essential stated that “something big is coming May 30th”. A photo of a smartphone silhouette was posted a short while later by the company.
The company is expected to launch a new smartphone at the end of May, with reports stating it may be larger than an iPhone 7 Plus.
Essential is also expected to produce tablets and mobile software.
Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned…
— Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017
