Something big is coming – Android founder on new smartphone

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s company Essential has posted a teaser for its new smartphone.

Essential stated that “something big is coming May 30th”. A photo of a smartphone silhouette was posted a short while later by the company.

The company is expected to launch a new smartphone at the end of May, with reports stating it may be larger than an iPhone 7 Plus.

Essential is also expected to produce tablets and mobile software.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned… — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

