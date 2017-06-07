Nokia 5 launched in South Africa – Pricing and Contracts

The Nokia 5 has gone on sale in South Africa, with Vodacom reseller Cellucity and MTN listing deals for the device.
This follows the launch of the Nokia 3 in South Africa.
HMD Global revealed the Nokia 5 at Mobile World Congress 2017, promising it would run a “pure” version of Android.
This will allow it to issue security and other updates regularly. Nokia’s Android smartphones will also feature Google Assistant.
Cellucity listed the following 24-month contracts for the Nokia 5:
- Vodacom uChoose Flexi 200 – R229 per month
- Vodacom Smart Top Up S+ – R259 per month
- Vodacom Smart Top Up M+ – R359 per month.
MTN said it will offer the Nokia 5 for:
- My MTNChoice Flexi R200 – R249 per month
- Cash deal – R2,999
Specifications
|Specifications
|Nokia 5
|Maker
|HMD Global
|Dimensions
|149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05mm (8.55mm with camera bump)
|OS
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.2″ (720 x 1,280)
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Storage, internal
|16GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|2GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Network
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint
