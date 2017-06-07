Nokia 5 launched in South Africa – Pricing and Contracts

The Nokia 5 has gone on sale in South Africa, with Vodacom reseller Cellucity and MTN listing deals for the device.

This follows the launch of the Nokia 3 in South Africa.

HMD Global revealed the Nokia 5 at Mobile World Congress 2017, promising it would run a “pure” version of Android.

This will allow it to issue security and other updates regularly. Nokia’s Android smartphones will also feature Google Assistant.

Cellucity listed the following 24-month contracts for the Nokia 5:

Vodacom uChoose Flexi 200 – R229 per month

per month Vodacom Smart Top Up S+ – R259 per month

per month Vodacom Smart Top Up M+ – R359 per month.

MTN said it will offer the Nokia 5 for:

My MTNChoice Flexi R200 – R249 per month

per month Cash deal – R2,999

Specifications