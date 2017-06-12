When Pixel and Nexus phones will stop getting updates

Google has revealed when its Pixel and Nexus phones will stop getting Android updates, and when it will stop security updates and support for the devices.
Google said there will be no guaranteed Android version updates after October 2018 for Pixel phones.
Security updates for Pixel phones will stop in October 2019, and guaranteed telephone or online support will also cease on this date.
The table below shows the minimum update and support periods for the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.
|Phone
|No guaranteed Android version updates after
|No guaranteed security updates after
|No guaranteed telephone or online support after
|Pixel XL
|October 2018
|October 2019
|October 2019
|Pixel
|October 2018
|October 2019
|October 2019
Nexus devices
Google has also released the minimum update and support periods for its Nexus devices.
|Device
|No guaranteed Android version updates after
|No guaranteed security updates after
|No guaranteed telephone or online support after
|Nexus 6P
|September 2017
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Nexus 5X
|September 2017
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Nexus 9
|October 2016
|October 2017
|October 2017
|Nexus 6
|October 2016
|October 2017
|October 2017
|Nexus 5
|October 2015
|October 2016
|October 2016
|Nexus 7 (2013)
|July 2015
|August 2016
|August 2016
|Nexus 4
|November 2014
|November 2015
|November 2015
|Nexus 10
|November 2014
|November 2015
|November 2015
|Nexus 7 (2012)
|June 2014
|June 2015
|June 2015
