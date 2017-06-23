Nokia 5 and 6 officially launched in South Africa – Dates and prices

HMD Global has officially launched its Nokia 5 and 6 smartphones in South Africa.

The company also detailed the local launch dates and recommended prices of its new Android devices.

The Nokia 5 will be available in South Africa from early/mid July, with certain stock expected from 28 June.

The Nokia 6 will launch at the end of July, two weeks after the 5 launches.

Nokia 6

Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retailers.

Estimated retail price – R3,699

Specifications Nokia 6 Maker HMD Global Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4mm with camera bump) OS Android 7.1.1 Display 5.5″ 1080p Rear camera 16MP Front camera 8MP Storage, internal 32GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 3GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Battery 3,000mAh Network LTE Cat. 4 Biometrics Fingerprint

Nokia 5

Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retail outlets.

Estimated retail price – R2,999

Specifications Nokia 5 Maker HMD Global Dimensions 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55mm with camera bump) OS Android 7.1.1 Display 5.2″ (720 x 1,280) Rear camera 13MP Front camera 8MP Storage, internal 16GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 2GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Battery 3,000mAh Network LTE Cat. 4 Biometrics Fingerprint

Nokia 3

Launched on 7 June, available from Cell C and Vodacom. Will launch at MTN and selected retailers soon.

Estimated retail price – R1,999

Specifications Nokia 3 Maker HMD Global Dimensions 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm OS Android 7.0 Display 5.0″ (720 x 1280) Rear camera 8MP Front camera 8MP Storage, internal 16GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 2GB Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz MTK 6737 Battery 2,630mAh Network LTE Cat. 4 Biometrics N/A

Now read: New Nokia 3310 sells out instantly