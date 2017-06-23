Nokia 5 and 6 officially launched in South Africa – Dates and prices

23 June 2017

HMD Global has officially launched its Nokia 5 and 6 smartphones in South Africa.

The company also detailed the local launch dates and recommended prices of its new Android devices.

  • The Nokia 5 will be available in South Africa from early/mid July, with certain stock expected from 28 June.
  • The Nokia 6 will launch at the end of July, two weeks after the 5 launches.

Nokia 6

  • Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retailers.
  • Estimated retail price – R3,699
Specifications Nokia 6
Maker HMD Global
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4mm with camera bump)
OS Android 7.1.1
Display 5.5″ 1080p
Rear camera 16MP
Front camera 8MP
Storage, internal 32GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 3GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Battery 3,000mAh
Network LTE Cat. 4
Biometrics Fingerprint

Nokia 5

  • Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retail outlets.
  • Estimated retail price – R2,999
Specifications Nokia 5
Maker HMD Global
Dimensions 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55mm with camera bump)
OS Android 7.1.1
Display 5.2″ (720 x 1,280)
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 8MP
Storage, internal 16GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 2GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Battery 3,000mAh
Network LTE Cat. 4
Biometrics Fingerprint

Nokia 3

  • Launched on 7 June, available from Cell C and Vodacom. Will launch at MTN and selected retailers soon.
  • Estimated retail price – R1,999
Specifications Nokia 3
Maker HMD Global
Dimensions 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm
OS Android 7.0
Display 5.0″ (720 x 1280)
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 8MP
Storage, internal 16GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 2GB
Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz MTK 6737
Battery 2,630mAh
Network LTE Cat. 4
Biometrics N/A

