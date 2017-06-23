Nokia 5 and 6 officially launched in South Africa – Dates and prices

HMD Global has officially launched its Nokia 5 and 6 smartphones in South Africa.
The company also detailed the local launch dates and recommended prices of its new Android devices.
- The Nokia 5 will be available in South Africa from early/mid July, with certain stock expected from 28 June.
- The Nokia 6 will launch at the end of July, two weeks after the 5 launches.
Nokia 6
- Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retailers.
- Estimated retail price – R3,699
|Specifications
|Nokia 6
|Maker
|HMD Global
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4mm with camera bump)
|OS
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.5″ 1080p
|Rear camera
|16MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Storage, internal
|32GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|3GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Network
|LTE Cat. 4
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint
Nokia 5
- Available from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and selected retail outlets.
- Estimated retail price – R2,999
|Specifications
|Nokia 5
|Maker
|HMD Global
|Dimensions
|149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55mm with camera bump)
|OS
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.2″ (720 x 1,280)
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Storage, internal
|16GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|2GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Network
|LTE Cat. 4
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint
Nokia 3
- Launched on 7 June, available from Cell C and Vodacom. Will launch at MTN and selected retailers soon.
- Estimated retail price – R1,999
|Specifications
|Nokia 3
|Maker
|HMD Global
|Dimensions
|143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm
|OS
|Android 7.0
|Display
|5.0″ (720 x 1280)
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Storage, internal
|16GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|2GB
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.3GHz MTK 6737
|Battery
|2,630mAh
|Network
|LTE Cat. 4
|Biometrics
|N/A
