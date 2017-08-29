MediaTek unveils new mid-range smartphone chips

MediaTek has unveiled its Helio P23 and Helio P30 chipsets, designed to deliver an array of features to mid-range smartphones.
Both chips are based on a 16nm manufacturing process and include increased connectivity support, power efficiency, and performance.
The Helio P30 includes a visual processing unit which reduces load on the central processor and allows for advanced imaging tasks to be performed.
Both chips support dual-camera configurations and simultaneous dual-SIM LTE connectivity.
The P23 and P30 are both octa-core processors and feature the Mali G71 MP2 GPU – clocked at 770MHz in the P23 and 950MHz in the P30.
MediaTek’s Helio P23 and P30 chips will begin appearing in devices later this year.
