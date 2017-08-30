Android 8.0 Oreo rolls out to Pixel and Nexus

Google has posted links to the “over the air” (OTA) Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade for its Pixel and Nexus devices, 9to5Google reported.
This follows the release of factory images for developers last week.
Google posted OTA and factory images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P to the Android Developer site.
9to5Google collected the following factory and OTA image download links for devices not on Bell, Telus, Telstra, TMO, Sprint, USCC, or Rogers/Fido.
- Pixel XL: OPR6.170623.012 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel: OPR6.170623.012 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel C: OPR6.170623.010 — Factory Image — OTA
- Nexus 6P: OPR6.170623.013 (Not for TMO/USCC/Fi) — Factory Image — OTA
- Nexus 5X: OPR6.170623.013 — Factory Image — OTA
