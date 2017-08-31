LG unveils V30 smartphone

LG has unveiled its new V30 smartphone at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The device features a QHD+ OLED display and dual rear cameras, one of which supports an f/1.6 aperture.

Its design is similar to the LG G6 and includes a slightly curved display, with minimal bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

LG’s new flagship smartphone also boasts an IP68 rating and unique features such as “Cine Effects” and voice-activated screen unlock.

The V30 will launch in South Korea on 21 September, and will roll out to global markets soon afterwards.

There is currently no pricing for the LG V30.