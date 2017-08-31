Sony reveals new Xperia smartphones

Sony has revealed three new smartphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin.
The lineup includes the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, which offer a number of premium features, and the Xperia XA1 Plus, which takes on the mid-range segment.
Sony’s Xperia XZ1 includes the manufacturer’s Motion Eye camera system and HDR display, in addition to its unique 3D Creator software.
The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while the Xperia XA1 Plus features a MediaTek Helio P20.
All three devices will roll out globally later this year.
Sony Xperia XZ1
|Sony Xperia XZ1
|Display
|5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 HDR
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD
|Cameras
|19MP Motion Eye rear, 13MP front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
|Battery
|2,700mAh
|OS
|Android 8
|Price
|TBC
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Display
|4.6-inch 1,280 x 720
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD
|Camera
|19MP Motion Eye rear, 18MP front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
|Battery
|2,700mAh
|OS
|Android 8
|Price
|TBC
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
|Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
|Display
|5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Processor
|MetiaTek Helio P20
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD
|Camera
|23MP rear, 8MP front
|Connectivity
|USB-C, Bluteooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
|Battery
|3,430mAh
|OS
|Android 7
|Price
|TBC
