Sony reveals new Xperia smartphones

31 August 2017

Sony has revealed three new smartphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The lineup includes the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, which offer a number of premium features, and the Xperia XA1 Plus, which takes on the mid-range segment.

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 includes the manufacturer’s Motion Eye camera system and HDR display, in addition to its unique 3D Creator software.

The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while the Xperia XA1 Plus features a MediaTek Helio P20.

All three devices will roll out globally later this year.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1
Display 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 HDR
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD
Cameras 19MP Motion Eye rear, 13MP front
Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
Battery 2,700mAh
OS Android 8
Price TBC

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Display 4.6-inch 1,280 x 720
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB, microSD
Camera 19MP Motion Eye rear, 18MP front
Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
Battery 2,700mAh
OS Android 8
Price TBC

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 1

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
Display 5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Processor MetiaTek Helio P20
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB, microSD
Camera 23MP rear, 8MP front
Connectivity USB-C, Bluteooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack
Battery 3,430mAh
OS Android 7
Price TBC

Now read: LG unveils V30 smartphone

Share your thoughts: Sony reveals new Xperia smartphones

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Sony reveals new Xperia smartphones