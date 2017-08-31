Sony reveals new Xperia smartphones

Sony has revealed three new smartphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The lineup includes the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, which offer a number of premium features, and the Xperia XA1 Plus, which takes on the mid-range segment.

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 includes the manufacturer’s Motion Eye camera system and HDR display, in addition to its unique 3D Creator software.

The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while the Xperia XA1 Plus features a MediaTek Helio P20.

All three devices will roll out globally later this year.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Display 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 HDR Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD Cameras 19MP Motion Eye rear, 13MP front Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack Battery 2,700mAh OS Android 8 Price TBC

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Display 4.6-inch 1,280 x 720 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, microSD Camera 19MP Motion Eye rear, 18MP front Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack Battery 2,700mAh OS Android 8 Price TBC

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Display 5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor MetiaTek Helio P20 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, microSD Camera 23MP rear, 8MP front Connectivity USB-C, Bluteooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack Battery 3,430mAh OS Android 7 Price TBC

Now read: LG unveils V30 smartphone