Nokia 8 launched in South Africa

7 September 2017

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 8 in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R9,499 through Vodacom.

It will also be available on contract, with a Vodacom uChoose Flexi 150 priced at R449 per month for 24 months.

Vodacom will be the exclusive launch partner for the device, and no end date to the exclusivity period was announced.

While HMD Global has released the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in South Africa, the 8 is the first flagship device of the new Nokia range.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 LCD display, an aluminium body – which is 4.6mm thick at the edges and 7.3mm “on average” – and is available in four colours: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, and Steel.

It runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, features 64GB of internal storage, a microSD slot, and 4GB of RAM.

Nokia 8
OS Android 7.1.1
Dimensions 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Display 5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core (4x 2.5GHz + 4x 1.8GHz)
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB + microSD
Main Camera 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono)
Front Camera 13MP
Durability IP54
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Headphone jack
Network LTE Cat. 9 3CA
Battery 3,090mAh

