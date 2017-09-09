YouTube rolls out HDR support to selected Android smartphones

YouTube has rolled out support for HDR videos to certain Android devices, The Verge reports.

The software update allows devices with HDR displays to watch HDR videos at resolutions up to 1080p.

The feature is available when watching videos through the YouTube mobile app and can be selected when manually changing video quality.

YouTube HDR support is currently only available on the following Android devices:

Pixel

LG V30

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

