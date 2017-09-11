RED partners with Leia for holographic smartphone display

Camera manufacturer RED has revealed more details about the holographic display for its upcoming Hydrogen One smartphone.

The company stated that the unique display would be driven by technology created by Leia – a startup specialising in cutting-edge display design.

According to its website, Leia uses nanotechnology and proprietary hardware to create light field holographic displays for mobile devices, tablets, and monitors.

RED has invested an undisclosed amount into Leia, and RED founder Jim Jannard will join the company’s board of directors.

RED said its Hydrogen One will be available in 2018 and is available for pre-order.

Now read: The Essential Phone is incredibly difficult to repair