The average price of second-hand iPhones on Gumtree South Africa

11 September 2017

With the launch of new iPhones set to take place on the evening of 12 September, Gumtree South Africa has detailed the average price of used iPhones on its platform.

Claire Cobbledick, head of core business at Gumtree South Africa, said not enough South Africans appreciate how much value there is in their old phones.

“The average second-hand smartphone on Gumtree sells for R4,500, which represents a significant subsidy for the purchase of a new iPhone 8,” she said.

“No matter how old your iPhone is, there’s someone out there who wants to buy it.”

Cobbledick said the price of a used phone will depend on how well it has been looked after, but detailed the average prices for used iPhones.

Average price of used iPhones

Used iPhones – Average Prices
Apple iPhone Price
iPhone 7 Plus R12,000
iPhone 7 R8,000
iPhone 6 Plus R8,500
iPhone 6 R8,200
iPhone 5s R4,300
iPhone 5c R3,575
iPhone 5 R3,300
iPhone 4s R2,000
iPhone 4 R5,000

