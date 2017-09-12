Apple unveils the incredible iPhone X

Apple has revealed its latest flagship smartphone – the iPhone X.

The iPhone X was launched alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and features similar specifications – but with a radically different design.

The 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X encompasses almost the entire body of the phone, with only a small cutout at the top of the device encroaching onto the screen.

It supports 3D Touch, HDR10, and Dolby Vision HDR standards, and features a resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 with a “million-to-one” contrast ratio.

No home button

A standout design feature of the iPhone X is the removal of the home button and fingerprint sensor on the front of the device.

Users can unlock the device using Apple’s new Face ID recognition technology. Apple said Face ID can recognise your face for security authentication, even when you are wearing glasses or change your hairstyle.

It can achieve this thanks to the TrueDepth camera system, made up of a dot projector, infrared camera, and flood illuminator

The iPhone X boasts a 5.8-inch screen, but remains easy to use in one hand thanks to its bezel-less design.

Dual cameras are mounted vertically on the back of the device and the front features the new TrueDepth 7MP camera system.

The device is built from the same materials as the iPhone 8, featuring an all-glass design, and is also dust and water resistant.

The iPhone X is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, which includes a discrete neural processor. Apple said the 6-core chip is the “smartest chip ever in a smartphone”.

Cameras

The iPhone X sports dual 12MP rear cameras with f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures.

The cameras also feature dual optical image stabilisation and a Quad-LED True Tone flash, allowing for improved image quality.

4K video recording at 60fps and 1080p video at 240fps are supported by the iPhone X, providing the “highest-quality video capture ever in a smartphone”.

AR support was also punted by Apple, with the cameras custom tuned for the “ultimate AR experience”.

Apple added that the iPhone X will support wireless Qi charging and will boast two hours more battery life than the iPhone 7.

Pricing

The iPhone X will be available to order from 27 October, and will launch on 3 November. Colour options are silver and space grey.

iPhone X 64GB – $999

iPhone X 256GB – $1,149

Apple iPhone X Display 5.8-inch 2,436 x 1,125 OLED HDR OS iOS 11 Processor A11 Bionic Chip 6-core Storage 64GB/256GB Rear Camera Dual 12MP Front Camera 7MP Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning Connector Network LTE Durability IP67 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Price $999 (64GB)

