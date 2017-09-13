How much the iPhone X costs around the world

13 September 2017

While Apple Inc.’s iPhone X will be pricey in just about any country, the latest flagship version of the iconic smartphone will be especially expensive for consumers in India, the U.K. and China, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Here’s a look at the listed price for the base model 64 gigabyte iPhone X, as listed on Apple’s website and converted to U.S. dollars as of Sept. 13.

iPhone prices around the world

