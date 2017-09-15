How the price of an iPhone has changed over the past 10 years

Apple recently unveiled its most expensive iPhone to date, the iPhone X.

The device features a bezel-less design without a physical home button or fingerprint sensor, and instead sports an advanced array of sensors at the top of its display.

The iPhone X was revealed alongside Apple’s new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone X was created to celebrate 10 years of Apple making iPhones – with 18 iPhone models launched to date.

Along with changes to hardware specifications and screen sizes, the price of the iPhone has varied dramatically over the past decade.

iPhone prices

The first iPhone was launched in 2007 and cost $499 – half the price of the $999 iPhone X.

There is currently no South African pricing for the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, but the latest device available from the iStore – the iPhone 7 – is priced from R11,999.

Research and statistics portal Statista has published an infographic detailing the price of the iPhone over the last 10 years, with its data showing how the price has evolved between generations.

Overall, the devices have become more expensive, but offer exponentially more power and functionality.

From 2008 to 2014, customers could purchase a new iPhone for $199, with entry-level iPhone prices increasing sharply with the launch of the iPhone 6s.

The price changes are detailed in the graphic below.