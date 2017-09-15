Your Android backups will be deleted if your device is inactive

A Reddit user has discovered that Google will automatically delete your Android device backups if your device is inactive for over 2 months.

The user moved from his Nexus 6P to an iPhone for a few months, while looking for a suitable Android replacement.

When he looked at his Google Drive Backup folder, he discovered the Android backup for his 6P was missing.

“There was no warning from Google. They just deleted my data,” said the user. All his Android settings, Wi-Fi passwords, and the data for his apps was gone.

“There’s apparently an expiration date that shows up under the backup, but there was no notification, no email, and no proactive notice at all.”

The Google Drive help page for managing and restoring device backups explains the issue.

Your backup will remain as long as you use your device. If you don’t use your device for 2 weeks, you may see an expiration date below your backup. Example: “Expires in 54 days.”

Now read: 5 tips to speed up a slow Android smartphone