How much you can get for your used iPhone in South Africa

The Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are expected to launch in South Africa before the end of 2017.

If you are an existing iPhone owner and are looking to upgrade, your current iPhone can contribute to your cause.

There are multiple local platforms and stores which can be used to sell your iPhone or will accept the used device as a trade-in.

This includes iStore and Gumtree.

iStore

iStore runs a Trade In programme, which offers customers a trade-in value for their iPhone if they are looking to upgrade.

The value on offer is subject to “the iPhone being in mint condition”, states the company. The Trade In prices from iStore are detailed below.

iStore iPhone Trade In Apple iPhone Price iPhone 6s Plus R3,900 iPhone 6s R3,500 iPhone 6 Plus R2,800 iPhone 6 R2,400 iPhone 5s R1,200 iPhone 5c R500 iPhone 5 R800 iPhone 4s R450

Gumtree

“No matter how old your iPhone is, there’s someone out there who wants to buy it,” said Claire Cobbledick, head of core business at Gumtree South Africa.

“The average second-hand smartphone on Gumtree sells for R4,500, which represents a significant subsidy for the purchase of a new iPhone 8,” she said.

Cobbledick said the price of a used phone will depend on how well it has been looked after, and detailed the average prices for used iPhones on its site – detailed below.