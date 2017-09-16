How much you can get for your used iPhone in South Africa

16 September 2017

The Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are expected to launch in South Africa before the end of 2017.

If you are an existing iPhone owner and are looking to upgrade, your current iPhone can contribute to your cause.

There are multiple local platforms and stores which can be used to sell your iPhone or will accept the used device as a trade-in.

This includes iStore and Gumtree.

iStore

iStore runs a Trade In programme, which offers customers a trade-in value for their iPhone if they are looking to upgrade.

The value on offer is subject to “the iPhone being in mint condition”, states the company. The Trade In prices from iStore are detailed below.

iStore iPhone Trade In
Apple iPhone Price
iPhone 6s Plus R3,900
iPhone 6s R3,500
iPhone 6 Plus R2,800
iPhone 6 R2,400
iPhone 5s R1,200
iPhone 5c R500
iPhone 5 R800
iPhone 4s R450

Gumtree

“No matter how old your iPhone is, there’s someone out there who wants to buy it,” said Claire Cobbledick, head of core business at Gumtree South Africa.

“The average second-hand smartphone on Gumtree sells for R4,500, which represents a significant subsidy for the purchase of a new iPhone 8,” she said.

Cobbledick said the price of a used phone will depend on how well it has been looked after, and detailed the average prices for used iPhones on its site – detailed below.

Used iPhones – Average Prices on Gumtree
Apple iPhone Price
iPhone 7 Plus R12,000
iPhone 7 R8,000
iPhone 6 Plus R8,500
iPhone 6 R8,200
iPhone 5s R4,300
iPhone 5c R3,575
iPhone 5 R3,300
iPhone 4s R2,000
iPhone 4 R5,000

