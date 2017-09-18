Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – Telkom FreeMe contract prices

Telkom has announced its FreeMe contract pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
The Note 8 will be available from 22 September on various FreeMe packages.
Telkom added that FreeMe 2GB and up subscribers will be eligible for Telkom LIT, which offers zero-rated music and video streaming services.
Customers will be able to pre-order the device from Telkom until 21 September, and customers who apply online will receive a convertible wireless charger – valued at R1,299.
Telkom will also provide customers who purchase a Note 8 between 1 September – 31 October with a free 6-month Samsung Mobile Care plan, said the company.
The Telkom FreeMe contract prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are below, and all include free SIM and connection.
|Telkom – Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Contract (x24 months)
|Price
|FreeMe 2GB
|R799
|FreeMe 5GB
|R949
|FreeMe 10GB
|R1,099
|FreeMe 20GB
|R1,299
|FreeMe Unlimited
|R1,699
