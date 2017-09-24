Top Bitcoin wallets for Android and iOS

With the rise of mobile wallets, more people have access to cryptocurrency than ever before.

However, app stores are populated with buggy or insecure wallet apps – which can result in a poor user experience or being susceptible to fraud.

Applications from a number of popular online wallet providers seek to combat this, and offer a secure service to users.

Many of the top mobile wallets store your private key locally on your phone and not in the cloud, which is why they often include an option to back up your wallet information using a mnemonic phrase or paper wallet.

Other advantages of mobile cryptocurrency wallets include the ability to pay others by scanning a QR code with your smartphone camera.

If you want to access your cryptocurrency from your smartphone, the applications below have been recommended by international reviewers and publications.

CoPay

Platforms – iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Windows, Chrome, OS X, Linux

Currencies – BTC

CoPay offers an open-source multi-signature Bitcoin wallet. Its mobile app has a streamlined interface which offers a backup feature and testnet support.

Jaxx

Platforms – iOS, Android, OS X, Chrome, Windows, Linux

Currencies – BTC, ETH, DASH, ETC, REP, LTC, ZEC, RSK, DGE, ICN, GNT, GNO, DGD, BCAP, CVC, STX, POE, MCI, QTUM, CFI, ART, PAY, BAT, RLC, EDG, WINGS, SAN, SNT

Jaxx is the most complex wallet on the list, as it offers support for a variety of cryptocurrencies.

The wallet implements a mnemonic phrase backup and built-in shapeshift support which lets you exchange your coins.

Mycelium

Platforms – iOS, Android

Currencies – BTC

The Mycelium open-source wallet is one of the most popular Bitcoin wallets for Android, and provides integration with third-party services and its own development ecosystem.

Electrum

Platforms – Linux, Windows, OS X, Android

Currencies – BTC

The Electrum open-source wallet is one of the oldest Bitcoin wallets around.

The platform supports hardware wallet integration with Trezor and Ledger products.

Luno

Platforms – iOS, Android, Web

Currencies – BTC

Luno is the only mobile wallet on this list which does not give the user control of their private keys.

The app integrates with the user’s exchange account and allows them to buy Bitcoin with rand via EFT.

This article is not intended as investment advice. Always thoroughly investigate a cryptocurrency service before using it.

Now read: Luno expands into Europe