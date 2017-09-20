Apple Music app for Android gets “OK Google” support

Apple has updated its Music app for Android following the launch of iOS 11.

The new version of Apple Music for Android supports Google’s voice assistant and lets users create profiles which connect with friends to see what music they are listening to. This feature rolled out to Apple users today.

Apple Music for Android now also lets you tap and hold the app’s icon to quickly access Beats 1 or perform a search.

The new version of the app also received a home screen widget that displays recent music, from which you can play music directly.

